Age limit for youth leaders will provide good exposure to youths

KOTA BHARU: The federal government’s initiative in setting the age of those holding positions in youth organisations from 15 to 30 years old can provide good exposure to 589,100 youths in the state to the management and administration of associations.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob (pix) said the state government lauded the decision which was made by the federal government in Parliament on Nov 17.

“This will also indirectly help the government in unearthing new talents and identifying leadership talents among the 589,100 youths statewide.

“This is in line with the current technological development which has entered the fourth industrial revolution and is heading to the Smart Society 5.0,” he said when launching the state-level National Youth Consultative Council virtually, here, today.

Also present was Kelantan Kelantan Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations committee chairman Wan Roslan Wan Hamat.

Media previously reported that Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu had announcedt the implementation of the age limit for those holding positions in youth organisations, effective Jan 1.

-Bernama