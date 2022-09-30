Ageing nation: Facilities for senior citizens still lacking - Ras Adiba

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is expected to be an ageing nation in just eight years, but facilities for senior citizens are still lacking and leave much to be desired, Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Mohd Radzi said.

She said comprehensive preparations need to be done before 2030, and all levels of society have to play a role in providing more conducive facilities and environment for the group.

“I hope more people will join in efforts to prepare our elderly to become a population with confidence and not feel left out,” she said after officiating at the inaugural Seniors Festival at Atria Shopping Gallery here today.

The Department of Statistics has estimated that by 2030, Malaysia will become an ageing nation as the population aged 60 and above is projected to reach 15.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Seniors Festival was held in conjunction with the International Day of Older Persons, which is observed on Oct 1.

At the festival, Ras Adiba, who is also OKU Sentral president, launched the Amazing Seniors mobile app, designed specifically to fulfil the needs of senior citizens in Malaysia.

The application provides complete information on facilities, activities, consulting services and goods that can be used by the elderly to live their life more meaningfully. - Bernama