KOTA KINABALU: The relevant agencies in Sabah have been asked to facilitate the process of getting replacement personal documents for those affected by the Kampung Sembulan Baru fire here.

Sabah State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong said this was to ensure that parents affected by the fire could get their children registered in school for the new session which begins next week.

“The personal documents are essential for school children, as well as parents for their daily activities,“ he told reporters after handing over state government financial aid to the fire victims at Dewan Sembulan today.

In the 11.32pm incident yesterday, 103 people from 22 families were made homeless after five semi-permanent houses were destroyed in Kampung Sembulan Baru.

The fire-fighting operation involving 35 members of the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department ended at 1.20am.

There were no fatalities or injuries reported while the cause of the fire and the damage caused are still being investigated.

Sabah Mufti Datuk Bungsu @ Aziz Jaafar also visited the fire victims and handed over Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia’s (Yadim) financial aid to them.

Several government departments and agencies as well as non-governmental organisations also came forward to offer assistance to the victims. - Bernama