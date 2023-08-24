Agenda to improve governance to be continued to eradicate leakage, wastage: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) emphasised that the agenda to improve the country’s governance will be continued in a bid to eradicate leakage and wastage.

He said that governance is also a crucial factor in attracting investments and enhancing the business environment as well as protecting the safety of the people and the nation’s borders.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said he stressed the matter during his meeting with the heads of department and financial crime-related enforcement agencies at the Finance Ministry this evening.

“It is estimated that the country suffers a revenue loss of RM5 billion per year while financial crimes that contribute to the shadow economy cause a loss of tax revenue estimated at RM70 billion a year.

“Looking at the increasingly complex trend of financial crime, I instructed that the unity and cooperation of government agencies be more proactive and effective,” he posted on his Facebook page last night.

The Prime Minister also said that legal practices related to the management of confiscated and forfeited assets will be improved in line with the best international governance.

“The National Anti-Financial Crime Centre (NFCC) must enhance its monitoring operations to ensure these efforts continue to be improved,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also expressed his appreciation to all the members of related agencies who work tirelessly to fight and eradicate financial crime, besides calling for the cooperation and involvement of the people in participating in these efforts.

“It is a great hope of mine and the people of Malaysia for all agency personnel to continue this noble effort and carry out the trust with full integrity to raise the dignity of the country,” he said. - Bernama