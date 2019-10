KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah accepted the Darjah Kerabat Baginda Tuanku Syed Putra Jamalullail (DK) at Istana Negara today.

The award was in conjunction with the 76th birthday celebrations of Raja Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Tuanku Syed Putra Jamalullail ke-76 on Oct 12.

It was conferred by Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin to the Agong at a ceremony held here.

Earlier, Tuanku Syed Sirajaddin and Raja Perempuan Perlis Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Tengku Abdul Rashid arrived at Istana Negara at 11.45 a.m., and were greeted by Seri Paduka and Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

After the ceremony, Their Majesties attended lunch with Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin and Tengku Fauziah.

On Oct 12, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin declared the award at a state conferment ceremony in Istana Arau, Perlis. — Bernama