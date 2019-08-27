Agong accorded state welcome in Indonesia

BOGOR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, was accorded a state welcome Tuesday at the Bogor Presidential Palace in conjunction with His Majesty’s state visit to Indonesia.

The King and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, arrived at the palace at 10.30am (11.30am Malaysian time) and were welcomed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, and his wife Iriana Joko Widodo.

Sultan Abdullah took the salute before the Indonesian Presidential Security Force, after which the Negaraku Malaysian national anthem and the Indonesia Raya Indonesian national anthem were played. His Majesty then inspected a guard-of-honour.

Members of the Indonesian Cabinet were then introduced to the King.

Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah began a four-day state visit to Indonesia on Monday.

Their Majesties signed the Visitors’ Book after posing for a photograph with Jokowi and Iriana.

Sultan Abdullah and Jokowi then held discussions at a Veranda Talk at the palace after which bilateral discussions were held between the Malaysian and Indonesian entourages.

Jokowi, who won the 2019 presidential election for the second term, accompanied Sultan Abdullah as His Majesty planted a damar sapling.

The Indonesian president also drove Sultan Abdullah in a buggy on a tour of the grounds of the Bogor Presidential Palace.

The Malaysian entourage includes Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, as the minister-in-attendance, as well as officials from Istana Negara, the Foreign Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Department. — Bernama