Agong accorded state welcome in Turkiye

ANKARA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was accorded a state welcome at the Presidential Complex here today in conjunction with his state visit to Turkiye.

The King arrived at 5.30 pm local time for the ceremony, where he was greeted by Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

His Majesty received the royal salute from the Presidential Guard Regiment, before the Malaysian anthem ‘Negaraku’ and Turkiye’s national anthem ‘Istiklal Marsi’ were played concurrently with the 21-gun salute.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, who was accompanied by President Erdogan, then inspected the Guard of Honour and was introduced to members of President Erdogan’s Cabinet.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, who is also the Minister-in-Attendance, Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin, Foreign Ministry Chief of Protocol Aini Mohd Atan, along with Malaysia’s Ambassador to Turkiye Sazali Mustafa Kamal were also present.

Al-Sultan Abdullah then convened a meeting with President Erdogan at the Presidential Palace, which is also their first meeting since the installation of Al-Sultan Abdullah as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 30, 2019.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah is on a seven-day state visit to Turkiye that began yesterday.

His Majesty had consented to a state visit to Turkiye following a personal phone call from President Erdogan in May. - Bernama