Agong advises GPS to consider formation of unity government

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has been advised by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) to consider the possible formation of a unity government to end the current political crisis in the country post-15th General Election (GE15).

Senior vice-president of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who represented the GPS for an audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur this morning, said the King’s advice had been conveyed to GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“I could not make any decision (during the audience) earlier, could only listen to His Majesty’s views on the matter and will convey the message to the GPS leadership. I have also briefed our Premier (Abang Johari) about this,” he told reporters here today.

Fadillah said apart from him, GPS was also represented by its secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) deputy president Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) vice-president Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

The caretaker Works Minister said, as of now, GPS still sticks to its stance to form a federal government with Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), but will heed the decision made by the Al-Sultan Abdullah.

In the GE15, GPS won 23 out of the 23 parliamentary seats in Sarawak to emerge as the fourth biggest coalition after Pakatan Harapan (PH) which secured 82 seats, followed by PN (73) and BN (30). - Bernama