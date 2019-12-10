Agong and Raja Permaisuri convey condolences to Wan Azizah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah expressed their condolences to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah and family over the death of her father, Datuk Dr Wan Ismail Wan Mahmood.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Their Majesties, who were currently in London on a special visit to the United Kingdom, hoped that Dr Wan Azizah and her family remained strong in facing this difficult time.

“Their Majesties pray that Wan Ismail’s soul will be blessed by Allah S. W. T and be placed among the righteous,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Ismail, 93, died at 2.30am today due to old age.

He left a wife, Datin Mariah Khamis, four daughters, including Dr Wan Azizah, and a son. — Bernama