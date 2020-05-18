Agong arrives to open third session of 14th Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah arrived at the Parliament House at 10am today to open the Third Session of the 14th Parliament.

His Majesty was welcomed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof and Dewan Negara President Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran.

Al-Sultan Abdullah was also greeted on arrival by the Dewan Rakyat Secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin.

The national anthem ‘Negaraku’ was then played by the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment before the King proceeded to the Royal Room.

Meanwhile, in the august hall, Nizam Mydin led the recital of prayers before Mohamad Ariff declared the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara sitting open.

Mohamad Ariff then proceeded to invite His Majesty to deliver the Royal Address.

Strict health and safety regulations were imposed during this sitting which was held while the nation is still fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic, so as to be in compliance with the Conditional Movement Control Order.

Among others, the MPs, senators, Parliament staff and media practitioners were compelled to undergo a mandatory Covid-19 screening test.

The sitting was previously scheduled to be held from March 9 to April 16 but was postponed to today due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which sees the government imposing the Movement Control Order since March 18.

The one-day sitting was in line with Article 55 (1) of the Federal Constitution which stated that the parliamentary sitting must be held not more than six months from its last meeting. - Bernama