Agong assents to three acts passed at Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has assented to the three acts passed in the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun said the three acts are the Windfall Profit Levy (Amendment) Act 20201; Temporary Measures for Government Financing [Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19)] (Amendment) Act 2021; and National Trust Fund (Amendment) Act 2021.

“I would like to inform the meeting that Yang di-Pertuan Agong has given his assent to the acts passed in the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament,” he announced before the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, Azhar said Dewan Rakyat also commemorated World Children’s Day which was celebrated on Nov 20 every year by holding a celebration at the Parliament’s Banquet Hall at 1 pm today.

“The World Children’s Day is a special day because it marks the adoption of Convention on the Rights of the Child on Nov 20, 1989 and Malaysia has ratified the convention in 1995,” he said.

He added that Malaysia has the obligation to abide by the principles and provisions enshrined in the convention, namely the survival, protection, development and participation of children. — Bernama