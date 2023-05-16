Agong attends MITI’s Aidilfitri open house

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today attended the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry’s (MITI) Aidilfitri open house at Menara MITI here.

Upon his arrival at 11 am, the King was greeted by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, his deputy minister Liew Chin Tong, and MITI secretary-general Datuk Isham Ishak.

The event was also attended by the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Al-Sultan Abdullah was then escorted to Dewan Perdana to sample traditional Hari Raya dishes while beIng entertained by performances from local artistes such as Black, Haziq Rosebi and Asmidar.

His Majesty also spent some time mingling with MITI staff and visitors before leaving at 12 pm.

The Aidilfitri open house was attended by 2,800 visitors, including staff members from agencies under the ministry. -Bernama