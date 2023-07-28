Agong attends Yasin recital in conjunction with Warriors' Day

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today attended a ‘Yassin’ recital, ‘tahlil’ and ‘doa selamat’ in conjunction with the Warriors’ Day celebration at the National Mosque here.

Al-Sultan Abdullah was welcomed on arrival at 12.30 pm by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Also present were Chief of Defence Force Tan Sri Affendi Buang and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

His Majesty then performed the Friday prayers along with the congregation at the mosque led by Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS), Religion and Counselling Division deputy director DCP Datuk Ghazali Daud.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also took time to mingle with the congregation, which comprised armed forces and police personnel as well as members of the public, before leaving at 2.15 pm.

Earlier, Ghazali, when delivering the Friday sermon, titled ‘Mengenang Jasa Pahlawan’, said the struggles and sacrifices of the national heroes while defending the country’s sovereignty should always be remembered and appreciated by all parties.

“The nation’s warriors have left this country to us to be well taken care of. Therefore, as today’s generation, it is our responsibility to preserve and protect the country’ sovereignty from external threats,” he said.

He also advised the congregation not to adopt an individualistic and self-centred approach because every layer of society in Malaysia needs to work together to build the country and protect its sovereignty.

“Leaders are responsible for uniting the people regardless of their differences, while all the people must respond and support the effort. Any provocation and attempts to disunite us must be avoided and rejected,” he said.

Warriors’ Day is celebrated on July 31 each year in honour of the struggles and sacrifices of the members of the national security forces to protect the country’s sovereignty. -Bernama