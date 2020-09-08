Agong bids farewell to French, Vietnamese, Thai ambassadors

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today graced the farewell ceremony for three ambassadors to Malaysia, at Istana Negara.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin in a statement today said the envoys were French ambassador Frederic Laplanche, Vietnamese ambassador Dr Le Quy Quynh and Thai ambassador Narong Sasitorn, who were accompanied by their wives at the ceremony at 11 am today.

Ahmad Fadhil said Laplanche has been serving in Malaysia since February 2017, Dr Le (July, 2017) and Narong (November, 2018). All of them will end their postings in Malaysia next month.

His Majesty expressed his deepest appreciation to the three ambassadors for their roles in strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between their respective countries and Malaysia to more comprehensive levels.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah revealed that the three countries are close and important friends, especially among ASEAN countries. His Majesty also expressed satisfaction with the diplomatic ties that are now at the highest of levels,“ said Ahmad Fadil in the statement.

Ahmad Fadhil said the King stated the importance for Thailand, Vietnam and France in enhancing cooperation with Malaysia in investment and trade, and that Malaysia would remain committed to ensuring its full potential in the economic sector.

Meanwhile, Al-Sultan Abdullah said the value of trade between Malaysia and France in 2019 amounted to RM17.07 billion, with total exports worth RM6.21 billion and total imports, RM10.86 billion.

According to His Majesty, in 2019, France was the sixth largest foreign investor country among the European Union nations with a total investment in Malaysia amounting to RM9.69 billion.

Meanwhile, the total trade value between Malaysia and Thailand in 2019 amounted to RM99.98 billion, with total exports worth RM55.81 billion and total imports, RM44.17 billion.

“From January to June this year, Thailand was the seventh largest trading partner and sixth largest in terms of export market as well as the eighth largest source of imports for Malaysia globally.

“For Vietnam, the value of trade between the country and Malaysia in 2019 amounted to RM54.6 billion. In 2019, Malaysia was the eighth largest foreign investor country in Vietnam with a total investment of RM53 billion,“ His Majesty said.-Bernama