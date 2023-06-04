Agong briefed on Maim’s performance in 2022

MALACCA: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was today briefed and presented with the latest report on Malacca Islamic Religious Council’s (MAIM) performance and achievements in 2022 by its chairman Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali here.

The briefing at the Casa Del Rio Hotel was held in conjunction with His Majesty’s two-day visit to the state, which began yesterday.

Present were Malacca Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, state Cabinet members and MAIM councillors.

Sulaiman also briefed the King about MAIM’s plans for this year which include a new zakat aid scheme that will focus on asnaf and Muslim converts. - Bernama