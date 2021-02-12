Agong builds new homes for flood victims

PEKAN, Feb 12: Concerned with the plight of flood victims who have lost their homes, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has agreed to provide assistance to build new houses for them.

His Majesty himself came down to inspect the construction sites of the new houses in Kampung Sungai Gangchong, Acheh and Kampung Tanjung Pulai, here today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah was accompanied by his four sons, namely Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, Tengku Panglima Raja Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah, Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah and Tengku Panglima Muda Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah.

The royal family arrived at Kampung Tanjung Pulai at about 4 pm, and were briefed by Pahang Public Works Department (JKR) director Hafizah Zakaria who informed that construction work on the 660-square-foot single-storey house there will begin next week.

According to Hafizah, it will take 16 weeks to build the house with three bedrooms, a dining hall and a toilet on the land owned by the flood victim.

Meanwhile, the house owner Mohd Khanafiah Abu Bakar, 52, said he was pleasantly surprised and very grateful to be able to receive a newly built home from Al-Sultan Abdullah.

He said part of the structure of his house had collapsed due to the floods at the beginning of January, and he was staying at his brother’s house for the time being.

“I am very moved, it is our heritage house where all of us siblings gather during Raya and kenduri...we really appreciate His Majesty’s gesture,“ said Mohd Khanafiah.

Single mother Nur Hasnah Mat Yunos, 60, another recipient who lives in Kampung Sungai Gangchong, Acheh, here, also welcomed His Majesty’s kind act.

“Our home is just a simple wooden house, when it floods the floor gets damaged. Thanks to His Majesty who is so good and willing to build a new house for us,” said Nur Hasnah who lives in the village with her three children and two grandchildren.- Bernama