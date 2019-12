GEORGE TOWN: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah called on Muslim leaders in Penang to remain united for the future strength of the Muslim ummah.

Without mentioning any specific party or institution he said with unity, plans for the development of Islam could be implemented effectively and constructively.

“Take this as a call for the ummah to make sure that the Muslim leadership in Penang stands united at all times.

“This does not mean that we want to be at war with anyone, but when we are united we can think more rationally, plan more effectively and constructively and I am confident that the future of our religion will be more intact than it is today,“ he said at the opening of the Albukhary Mosque in Bandar Sri Pinang, here today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah had earlier made the call during his royal address when opening the Kuala Lumpur Summit yesterday, urging Muslims from all over the world including Malaysia to unite and avoid conflicts.

We have no choice but to be united, as when we are divided we will be muddle-headed and the strength of the Muslim ummah will diminish,“ he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also took the opportunity to express his appreciation to prominent businessman and millionaire Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Al Bukhary for his contribution towards the building of the mosque, which was not only for Muslims to worship but also as a place to keep the ummah united in the state.

He also described the name ‘Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Albukhary’ as an institution because through his generosity Syed Mokhtar had contributed greatly in building facilities for the development and spread of Islam.

He said Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Albukhary was already well-known as a philanthropist among Muslims in Malaysia, more so with the construction of the Islamic complex next to the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, which had certainly served its purpose as a source of guidance to the ummah.

“... I regard the name as an institution that upholds the teachings of Islam wherever he may be, so let us pray that Allah SWT will always bless him and his family, “ he added.

Earlier, His Majesty arrived at the mosque at about 12.30pm accompanied by Penang Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas and Penang Deputy Chief Minister 1 Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abd Rahman.

Soon after the opening ceremony, Al-Sultan Abdullah performed Friday prayers with thousands of worshippers at the 2,000-capacity mosque and later handed over donations and gifts to the mosque kariah committee as well as children.

Constructed on wakaf land, owned by the Penang Islamic Religious Council, the building of the RM12 million mosque was fully funded by the Albukhary Foundation. — Bernama