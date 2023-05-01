Agong calls on all Universities to play role in supporting students’ education

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has called on all universities in Malaysia, both public and private, to play a role in supporting the educational aspects of their respective students.

His Majesty said this would provide the opportunity for the students to serve the country in the future.

“I have been informed that there are 75 universities across the country, both public and private. I hope that all these universities can play a role in helping these students to determine their path.

“Hopefully, they will be someone who can make a great contribution to the nation in the future,” Al-Sultan Abdullah said at the launch of Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT), here today.

Also gracing the event was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah. Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and TARC Education Foundation board of trustees chairman Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong were also in attendance.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed pride over TAR UMT’s achievements, which included producing more than 300,000 graduates and having over 29,000 students enrolled on all of its campuses around the country.

“I would like to congratulate all the trustees and governors whose guidance and decisions have helped this university achieve great success.

“Also the entire TAR UMT staff who have contributed greatly to the students’ education here. And once again, Raja Permaisuri and I would like to extend our congratulations,” said His Majesty.

Former MCA president the late Tun Tan Siew Sin had laid the foundation of Tunku Abdul Rahman College, or TAR College that was officially established in 1969.

In 2012, TAR College was upgraded to a university college and renamed Tunku Abdul Rahman University University (TAR UC).

On Nov 7, last year, TAR UMT was officially formed upon receiving the certificate of registration from the Higher Education Department. - Bernama