Agong calls on gov't to redouble efforts to empower ATM

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said the government must double its efforts to continue strengthening and modernising the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM).

The ATM Supreme Commander said this was necessary as the world was witnessing a clash between traditional global superpowers and the emergence of new ones.

“All these calls for the establishment of a credible, high-tech ATM that can be adapted to face various threats,” the Yang di-Pertuan Agong said.

His Majesty said this at the passing-out parade and commissioning of ATM cadet officers for the year 2023 at Kem Perdana Sungai Besi here today.

Also gracing the event was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

In attendance were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang, Army Chief Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman, Air Force Chief Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan and Deputy Chief of Navy Vice-Admiral Datuk Sabri Zali.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also called on the government to focus on the welfare and well-being of the ATM fraternity and their families.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong welcomed and appreciates the government’s noble intentions to build and upgrade housing and other facilities for the ATM, which His Majesty added is synonymous with the phrase ‘Rumahku, Syurgaku’ (Home Sweet Home).

His Majesty also said that the plight of ATM veterans must continue to be championed and that they must be given the necessary help required.

“The blood, sweat and tears of ATM veterans must always be remembered and honoured by the nation,” Al-Sultan Abdullah said.

At the same time, His Majesty said the peace enjoyed so far is from the struggles of ATM heroes and heroines who have died, and called for everyone to pray for the success and wellbeing of ATM personnel and their families in the present and the hereafter.

At the ceremony, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong handed over letters of commission to 228 ATM cadet officers who had graduated with Bachelor degrees from Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM). -Bernama