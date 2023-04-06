Agong calls on Malaysians not to turn religious issues into polemics

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) has called on all Malaysians not to turn religious issues into polemics and political disputes.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said all parties must respect the position of Islam as the religion of the Federation, as stated in Article 3 of the Federal Constitution, and must also respect the position of the Malay Rulers as the heads of Islam in their respective states.

“Nevertheless, other religions can still be practised peacefully. The full spirit of tolerance of Malaysians in the pluralism which exists is actually the basis of the country’s main strength.

“Therefore, in order to build a strong, successful, authoritative and dignified country, we must all discard the rhetorical agenda of division, and instead unite to steer the country towards a better future,” said His Majesty.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said this in his royal address in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday celebration tomorrow. His Majesty’s speech was also broadcast live on local television tonight.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong expressed his gratitude for the blessings bestowed by Allah, as this year marks the fifth year that His Majesty and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have celebrated his official birthday with Malaysians.

His Majesty was installed as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 30, 2019.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his gratitude that his official birthday was celebrated in a stable and peaceful landscape.

“Last year, the 15th General Election and the process of forming the federal government took place smoothly and in a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere.

“This clearly demonstrates that the democracy practised in this country remains fertile. This should continue to be the basis for the stability and harmony of the country,” he said.

His Majesty said Malaysia had great potential to become a developed and respected country, considering that the country is blessed with peace, diversity of resources and quality human capital, and has a high fighting spirit.

The King said the main strength of this country is its people, who deeply love peace, harmony and unity in daily life, and accept the existing diversity with full tolerance.

His Majesty said that Malaysians have succeeded in creating a name on the world stage in various fields for a long time, including shaping the regional and global geopolitical landscape.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong also expressed their appreciation for the wishes, congratulatory messages, thoughts and prayers that have been offered, which give strength to Their Majesties to continue to protect all Malaysians fairly and equitably.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong also expressed thanks to the government, members of the administration, civil servants and members of the security forces, who contribute to the country’s well-being and peace.

“I would like to invite the country’s leadership to continue to serve wholeheartedly and increase efforts to form an efficient, people-friendly and integrity-based national administration system, in order to safeguard the future of our people and beloved country.

“Let us pray together that all Malaysians and our beloved country will continue to remain peaceful and prosperous, always be under the protection of Allah, and be spared from calamities and disasters,” His Majesty said. - Bernama