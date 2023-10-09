Agong calls on people to live in harmony, remain united

MIRI: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today called on the people to live in harmony and remain united.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said this before departing the ‘Pesta Keramaian Bersama Rakyat’ at Bungai Beach, Bekenu, held in conjunction with the ongoing Kembara Kenali Borneo.

“Do live in harmony and peace, and support the government on this (stage), so that it will be easy to chart development and progress.

“I don’t want to talk about politics. I just want to talk about love. I am the Agong for the Sabahans and Sarawakians and all. We all need to remain united,” said His Majesty.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also attended the gathering, held in conjunction with the Kembara Kenali Borneo, which entered its eighth day, today.

Also present were Their Majesties’ sons, the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah; Tengku Panglima Raja Colonel Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah and Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his gratitude to the people of Miri for the warm reception to welcome the arrival of the royal entourage in conjunction with the Kembara Kenali Borneo.

“Today is a great day for our family. It will remain in our hearts for the rest of our lives, Insya-Allah. I also want to apologise if I can’t shake hands with everyone but a wave is enough.

“Please don’t fight each other just to greet us. Raise your hand as a sign of greeting, when we greet like this it will reach the heart. Agong loves all of you!” Al-Sultan Abdullah said.

At the event, the lively banter between Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah while playing traditional games of batu seremban and congkak, warmed the hearts of the audience.

Their Majesties spent about 15 minutes, playing the game with the locals who were really excited to get up close and personal with the royal couple.

Mary Seman, 50, from Kampung Tanau, when met by Bernama, expressed her excitement and happiness after having the opportunity to play batu seremban with Al-Sultan Abdullah.

“His Majesty (Al-Sultan Abdullah) is really friendly, it’s really nice,” she said who was grateful to be able to meet His Majesty face to face for the first time.

Meanwhile, Hasyila Busri, 36, expressed her joy when the Queen agreed to spend time playing congkak with her.

“Her Majesty is very friendly, kind-hearted and easy to get along with the people. So, we feel really happy with the present of Their Majesties here,” she said.-Bernama