KUALA LUMPUR: Calling on all Malaysians to unite and play their part in the fight to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) today urged the people to cancel their plans to return to their hometowns and to always observe good personal hygiene.

“I ask that you cancel your balik kampung plans, and not to gather or attend social activities out of your homes,” His Majesty said in his Royal address on the Movement Control Order telecast on local television stations tonight.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the fight against Covid-19 starts with good personal hygiene by washing hands frequently, the use of hand sanitisers and face masks as well as practising social distancing.

“The people are urged to comply with the Movement Control Order implemented by the government from March 18-31, and do not leave home if there are no pressing matters,” His Majesty said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah advised the people to also postpone marriage ceremonies until the situation has improved, this to prevent large gatherings that could risk more Covid-19 infections.

Urging the people to lend their fullest cooperation to help the government contain the pandemic in the two-week period, His Majesty also called on Malaysians not to panic as there is sufficient stock of essential items.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also advised the people to adhere to directives issued by the authorities and not spread false information.

“Let us all play our part to help contain this outbreak, Insya-Allah,” His Majesty said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday announced that the MCO will take effect from March 18-31 to break the chain of the Covid-19 infection.

A total of 130 new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in the country as of noon today, bringing the tally up to 1,030 cases. — Bernama