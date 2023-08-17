Agong checks out situation at Elmina aircraft crash site

SHAH ALAM: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah went to the ground to check out the situation in Bandar Elmina where a small aircraft carrying six passengers and two flight crew crashed earlier today.

The King arrived at the crash site at 5.40 pm and was given a briefing on the incident by Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

Also present was Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail.

His Majesty was also seen consoling the victims’ family members.

Earlier, Hussein confirmed that 10 people were killed in the crash, eight of whom were passengers and crew members of the aircraft.

Two other victims were a motorcyclist and a passenger of a car on the road where the plane crashed. -Bernama