Agong: Choose recreation location carefully to mitigate untoward incidents

KUANTAN: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today reminded the people to be more careful when choosing a location for recreation.

Although disasters can occur anywhere, Al-Sultan Abdullah said that it is better if precautionary measures are taken, to mitigate the risk of untoward incidents.

“I hope (everyone) will be more careful... it’s good to obtain all related information before taking the family to a new place,” His Majesty told reporters at the Ubbudiah Mosque in Felda Lepar Hilir 3, here today.

Earlier, the King visited the families of the victims of the water surge tragedy in Jeram Air Putih, Terengganu, which occurred on July 1, involving 10 individuals, including nine members of one family, from Felda Lepar Hilir 3.

His Majesty, who arrived at 12.50 pm, also consented to participate in the tahlil session led by Pahang Mufti, Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Rahman Osman, before performing Zuhur prayers with the congregation.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, who expressed his sympathy and was also saddened by the tragedy, advised the families to remain patient and strong with the test of Allah SWT and prayed that all the victims be placed with the righteous.

His Majesty also expressed gratitude to all parties, including government agencies and departments, involved in the search for victims, who have so far retrieved nine out of 10 victims.

“Thank you for going all out with the help which allowed the remains to be brought home for burial. Thank you to the Felda management who helped manage the funerals,” he said.

On July 2, the media reported that 10 individuals were missing after being swept away by the water, during a picnic at Jeram Air Putih in the evening the day before (July 1).

They are Karim Abdullah, 39, his wife, Azizah Eiyi, 40, and their children Muhammad Zulqarnain Haikal, 11; Putri Nurerina Natasya, 10; Muhammad Haziq Ziqree, 6; Putri Aryana Umaira, 4; Putri Alleya Maisarah, 16; Putri Nor Fatin, 14 and Putri Balqis Izzati Abdul Rahman, 18.

Also killed in the tragedy is Putri Balqis Izzati’s fiance, Muhammad Fikri Saliman, 24, from Batu Pahat, Johor.

As of today, the body of Putri Nor Fatin has not been located, while the burial of the family of eight was carried out on Tuesday and Wednesday, at the Muslim Cemetery, Felda Lepar Hilir 3, while Muhammad Fikri was buried at the Muslim Cemetery of Kampung Parit Kuda in Batu Pahat, Johor, on Saturday (July 8 ). -Bernama