MAKKAH: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Saturday completed his umrah (minor Haj) to Makkah along with millions of other Muslims who are in the Holy Land for this Haj pilgrimage season.

His Majesty, who was escorted by Saudi Arabian security personnel throughout the rituals, was accompanied by his son Prince Tengku Amir Nasser Ibni Sultan Abdullah, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and Malaysian delegates.

In performing the rituals, Sultan Abdullah had also managed to kiss the ‘Hajarul Aswad’, (the Black Stone) an ancient Muslim relic, set into the eastern corner of the Kaaba ( located in the centre of the Grand Mosque).

A sweet moment was also shared during the rituals when Tengku Amir Nasser lent his hand to cut some of His Majesty’s hair to complete the final pillar of the umrah, the ‘Tahalul’.

His Majesty is on a three-day special visit to Saudi Arabia beginning Friday at the invitation of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

He had earlier on, on then first day of trip, visited Madinah, Islam’s second holiest city, where he met the Malaysian diaspora

He is scheduled to leave for Kuala Lumpur from Jeddah, at 5pm today. — Bernama