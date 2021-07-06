Agong congratulates national contingents to Tokyo 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today congratulated the country’s athletes on their success in qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.

According to an Istana Negara Facebook post, His Majesty hoped national athletes would put up their best performance when carrying the name of Malaysia at the world’s highest sporting arena.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed the hope that athletes and officials would always be vigilant in taking care of their health when participating in the two games with the Olympic Games taking place from July 23 to August 8 and Paralympic Games from August 24 to September 5.

“The King called on the people to join him in praying for the success of national athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics,” according to the post.

In the same message, His Majesty today granted an audience to Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican at Istana Negara, today.

At the session, Al-Sultan Abdullah also handed over the Jalur Gemilang to him as a symbol of receiving the national contingents competing in the two Games.

Also present were Olympic Council of Malaysia president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria and the Paralympic Council of Malaysia president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Zaharuddin.

His Majesty was also briefed on the preparation and participation of the national contingents to the two Games. — Bernama