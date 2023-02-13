Agong: Consensus in unity govt ensures political stability, generate economc growth

KUALA LUMPUR: The consensus reached among party leaders of the unity government allows the government to generate economic growth that guarantees the well-being of the people, as well as create political stability, said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

His Majesty said it was in line with his desire to see a stable and strong government formation.

In congratulating Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for being appointed as the 10th Prime Minister, and the Cabinet members of the unity government on their appointment, His Majesty urged all parties to open their hearts and accept and respect the results of the 15th General Election (GE15).

“I appreciate the introduction of the Madani country initiatives that encompass aspects of sustainability; well-being; creativity; respect; confidence; courtesy and mercy.

“I hope these principles will be translated well in the framework of creating a leap for the country,“ Al-Sultan Abdullah said in his royal address when opening the second session of the 15th Parliament here today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also welcomed efforts by the government to curb the leakage of public funds, including the initiative to speed up the mechanism of providing targeted subsidies in an effort to face global economic challenges, post-Covid-19 economic uncertainty as well as inflationary pressures that increase the living costs.

His Majesty also appreciated the government’s commitment and determination to eliminate corruption by focusing on aspects of procurement, enforcement and large-scale corruption to cultivate integrity and strengthen the country’s governance.

Apart from that, Al-Sultan Abdullah also welcomed the initiative to strengthen the ummah development agenda based on the principles of Maqasid Syariah in the country’s administration, covering aspects of empowering management of Islamic affairs, such as Islamic education, syariah law, family institutions, Malaysian halal certification and tahfiz al-Quran education.

“This effort is important to create a society that has superior spiritual, intellectual and personal strength,“ said His Majesty.

Meanwhile, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong hoped that efforts to improve the country’s legal system to guarantee the protection of the people, including children, women and persons with disabilities (PwDs) will continue to be implemented.

His Majesty said this included the initiative to set up an independent Children’s Commission Office through the drafting of a new law to protect children, especially from physical and online sexual crimes, apart from ensuring the participation of women to stimulate the country’s economy.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also welcomed the effort to review the Persons With Disabilities Act 2008 to preserve the well-being of the PwDs.

According to His Majesty, the government also needed to prioritise health issues, such as the increase in the burden of infectious and non-infectious diseases, as well as the increase in the ageing population.

“I welcome efforts to formulate a more objective and inclusive strategy to strengthen public health preparedness and improve primary health services, including the provision of better facilities and services for the elderly,“ said His Majesty.

Al-Sultan Abdillah said initiatives to contain and encourage early detection of diseases, including mental health should also be enhanced. - Bernama