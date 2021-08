KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today consented to the presentation of the list of new Cabinet line up by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

The list was presented during the Prime Minister’s audience with the King at Istana Abdulaziz in Kuantan, Pahang, earlier today.

Istana Negara in an Instagram post said the audience, which began at 11 am, lasted an hour and a half.

It was the second audience granted to Ismail Sabri as Malaysia’s 9th Prime Minister. The first one took place after the presentation of his appointment letter and swearing-in ceremony on Aug 21.

After the audience, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also hosted a luncheon for the prime minister.- Bernama