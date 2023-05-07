Agong conveys condolences over passing of two haj pilgrims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today conveyed his condolences to the families of two Malaysian pilgrims who died while performing the haj pilgrimage in the holy land recently.

The two pilgrims were identified as Mohd Nasir Mad Zin and Che Siah Bakar.

Also conveying her condolences was the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

In a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, Their Majesties expressed their sadness over the passing and hoped that the family members remained patient and strong in facing this difficult period.

“Their Majesties pray that their souls will be showered with blessings by Allah SWT and placed among the righteous,” according to the post.

The Malaysian pilgrims will start leaving for their homeland starting today, with the final trip scheduled on July 31, for a total of 98 flights. -Bernama