Agong conveys condolences to family of former national hockey coach, William Fidelis

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today conveyed His Majesty’s condolences to the family of former national women’s hockey coach, William Fidelis who passed away yesterday.

According to a statement uploaded to the Facebook page of Istana Negara, the King also expressed sadness over Fidelis’ passing and hoped that his family would be patient and remain strong at this time of tribulation and grief.

“His Majesty has high regard for and appreciates the services, contributions and sacrifices of the late Fidelis, especially as a national hockey coach, and regards his passing as a great loss to Malaysian hockey,” the statement reads.

Fidelis who breathed his last at age 87, was a Negeri Sembilan hockey player in the 60’s and 70’s.

He was the coach for the national women’s hockey squad that won gold at the SEA Games in 1983 and took the bronze at the Intercontinental Cup competition the same year.

The late Fidelis had also coached the Negeri Sembilan men’s hockey team for the Sukma Games in year 2000 and had been very active in the coaching field since he got involved in it in 1963 until he retired in 2005. — Bernama