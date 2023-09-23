Agong: Deep impression of Kembara Kenali Borneo still lingers

BERA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said the experience of Kembara Kenali Borneo, which began earlier this month, still has a lingering impression on His Majesty and family.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, who was accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, was only ‘filled with sweet experiences, nothing bitter and everything went well’.

“I want to take this opportunity... this is the first time I am speaking after 10 days on the tour and my family still misses the people of Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei and of course (misses) Pahang.

“Let me tell everyone in Borneo that it is far from the eyes but close to the heart. I hope the people (in Borneo) miss us too,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah after the inauguration of the Guai Bridge in Kampung Seberang Guai, which was later renamed Jambatan Al-Sultan Abdullah.

Also gracing the event was the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

Also attending the event were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also Bera MP.

In his speech, Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his wish to publish a book and produce a video of all the beautiful experiences during the 2,154-kilometre journey, which took them along the Pan Borneo Highway from Sept 3 to 13.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour will be his last visit to Sabah and Sarawak as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as his term expires on Jan 30 next year.

Speaking about the inauguration of the Guai Bridge, Al-Sultan Abdullah said the bridge should be a medium to forge friendships, spread the spirit of brotherhood and unite everyone as one harmonious Malaysian family.-Bernama