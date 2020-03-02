Agong did well handling political crisis

PETALING JAYA: Our politicians may have hogged the headlines in recent days but the one individual who has handled the situation better than anyone else is the King himself.

In the past week when uncertainty plagued the nation, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) brought to the fore the crucial role played by the institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Malay Rulers.

His Majesty took on a mediator role to stabilise the crisis by conducting one-to-one interviews with all MPs to determine who commanded majority support to be appointed prime minister.

Having considered all opinions by the MPs, the King felt that Tan Sri Muhyddin Yasin was most likely to attain majority support in the Dewan Rakyat.

His Majesty saw the importance of not delaying the selection, as the people and the nation’s wellbeing was at stake.

Umno Padang Rengas MP, Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz, said the King deserved an “A+” for how he dealt with the crisis.

“I don’t think any other Agong could do it any better. His majesty did the right thing and the people need to know that Muhyddin has the majority,“ Nazri told theSun.

Law practitioner Kokila Vaani Vadiveloo lauded His Majesty’s efforts in the political episode.

“The King conducted due process to avoid any speculation. His action throughout the political crisis is to be lauded,“ she said.

“At the time his Majesty decreed to swear in Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin as the eighth prime minister, he was probably comforted by the numbers and His Majesty’s actions were in accordance to letters of law pursuant to Articles 40 (2) (a) and 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.”