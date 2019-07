KUANTAN: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) expressed his condolences to the family of a woman and her two children who perished in a fire in Kampung Sungai Isap here today.

“Condolences to the victims’ family. Al-Fatihah. May their souls be blessed and placed with the pious and the God-conscious,” said His Majesty through his WhatsApp which was forwarded to his officer.

Sultan Abdullah also ordered immediate assistance to be given to the family by the relevant authorities, including rebuilding the three houses that were destroyed in the fire.

The conflagration, which broke out at 7.45am, killed Sharifah Azlina Syed Kassim, 37, and two of her sons, Muhammad Haikal Hakimi Hairol, 11, and Muhammad Adam Daniel, 7.

Sharifah Azlina’s burnt body was found in a back room of the family home, while those of her sons in another back room in the house which was occupied by eight people.

Three of them, including Sharifah Azlina’s husband, Hairol Khalid, 38, sustained serious injuries. The other two who were seriously injured were Sharifah Azlina’s younger brother, Syed Azman, 25, and his wife, Norazilah Abdullah, 23.

The other two occupants in the house, Nor Syawalina Abdullah, 19, who is Norazilah’s sister, was slightly injured, and Syed Azman’s son, Muhammad Alif Asyraf, whose age could not be ascertained, was unhurt.

Meanwhile, Pahang Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Mohd Sani Harul said the fire was believed to have started from the centre of the house and spread to other houses.

He said 17 firemen in two engines took about 20 minutes to control the fire.

All the victims, including the bodies, were sent to Tengku Ampuan Afzan (HTAA) here. — Bernama