Agong expresses desire to drive on Pan Borneo Highway

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has expressed his desire to drive along the Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah and Sarawak.

His Majesty said he was pleased with the progress of the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sabah and Sarawak which started in 2015 and is expected to be fully completed in 2024.

“It is my dream to drive on the Pan Borneo Highway, for me to get to know my people in the interior of Bumi Kenyalang (Sarawak) and Negeri di Bawah Bayu (Sabah) better.

“A tour programme is being drawn up by Istana Negara in collaboration with the federal government as well as the state governments of Sabah and Sarawak,” Al-Sultan Abdullah said in his royal address when opening the second session of the 15th Parliament here today.

His Majesty said efforts to develop and empower the country’s economy, including in Sabah and Sarawak, need to be stepped up, in addition to focusing on providing infrastructure and public facilities through the sustainability of the construction sector.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the development of a court complex in Sabah and Sarawak should also be given attention to strengthen the legal administration.

“The gap in the economic development of all races and ethnicities, including the Orang Asli, will continue to be addressed in order to create resilient and competitive rural communities,” His Majesty said.

In the meantime, Al-Sultan Abdullah said the government has taken immediate action in resolving issues related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

This includes transferring the regulatory power for gas supply to the Sabah government, recognising the Public Works Department in Sabah and Sarawak as technical departments and increasing the annal special grants to Sabah and Sarawak. - Bernama