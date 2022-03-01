Agong expresses his appreciation to frontliners - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) expressed his appreciation to all frontliners for their efforts to ensure the prosperity of the country, Covid-19 pandemic control and disaster management.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob posted on his Facebook yesterday saying that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong also thanked the government for their efforts to overcome flood disasters, especially in the rapid distribution of assistance.

“His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong welcomed the Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia programme. He is happy with the current political stability and wants the stability to be preserved by reducing politicking,” he said.

He uploaded the post after attending the opening of the fifth session of the 14th Parliament at the Parliament building today.

“His Majesty also agreed and decreed that we remain focused in ensuring the interests of the people,” the Prime Minister said. — Bernama