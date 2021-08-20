Agong expresses sadness over Gunung Jerai mudflow which claims four lives

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) today expressed his sadness over the Gunung Jerai mudflow in Yan, Kedah, which had so far claimed four lives.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin in a statement said His Majesty also extended condolences to the families of the three victims and hoped that they would be patient and remain strong in this time of grief.

“His Majesty also hoped and prayed that the three other victims still missing in Titi Hayun would be found and rescued soon,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil said Al-Sultan Abdullah also conveyed his highest appreciation to all government agencies and departments involved in the search and rescue operations to find and help the victims, as well as the residents who were affected by the incident.

He said the King also advised the residents in the affected areas to remain vigilant and to immediately evacuate to the relief centres if instructed to do so by the local authorities.

Ahmad Fadil said Al-Sultan Abdullah also called on the government and non-governmental organisations to lend a helping hand to the affected residents.

The mudflow which occurred at 5 pm last Wednesday had also caused many houses in Perigi, Teroi Bukit, Singkir, Kampung Permatang Keramat, Kampung Lubuk Boi, Pekan Yan Besar, Titi Teras, Kampung Acheh and Kampung Setoi in Yan to be flooded.

Two relief centres had also been opened in Yan, namely at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Agama Yan and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Teroi.

Yesterday, Kedah Menteri Besar Kedah Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor declared Yan and Kuala Muda districts as Level 1 Disaster Areas based on the National Security Council (MKN) Directive No.20.

