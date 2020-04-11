Agong expresses support for MCO extension, calls on people to persevere

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today expressed support for the government’s decision to extend the Movement Control Order (MCO) into a third phase, from April 15 to 28.

In this connection, the Agong called on the people to comply with the MCO and the latest instructions issued by government agencies with the specific aim of breaking the chain of Covid-19 infections.

According to Istana Negara’s Comptroller of the Royal Household, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, the Agong had stated that the extension of the MCO would enable the Health Ministry to focus on targeted groups which had been identified as the sources of transmissions.

“What is more important is for the pandemic to come to an end, so that the people can resume their normal lives, in good health and in peace,” he said in a statement issued today.

Ahmad Fadil said the Agong also expressed the hope that people would continue to be patient and persevere in facing the challenges which were part of the new normal.

“The people are also advised to always be careful, to practise personal hygiene and social distancing, and to avoid attending any gathering or crowded areas,” he added.

Ahmad Fadil said in view of the extension of the MCO and on the advice of the Health Ministry, Istana Negara would not be organising or attending any religious ceremonies such as the ‘tahlil’ throughout the month of Ramadan.

He said the decision took into account the factor of security and the need to avoid putting all parties at risk, particularly the people.

He said the Agong also advised Muslims in the country to observe the month of Ramadan by focusing on works of charity, and by praying and trusting in Allah SWT, in order to withstand this test while continuously taking care of one’s safety and health and that of one’s family and community. - Bernama