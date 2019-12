KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today extended warm welcomes to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Istana Negara, here today.

The two leaders were in the country to attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 taking place here, from today until Saturday.

The meetings were the first for the two leaders with His Majesty since Al-Sultan Abdullah was elected 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong in January.

In the 20-minute meeting with Rouhani from 5.35pm, both leaders discussed steps to further enhance bilateral ties and trade relations between Malaysia and Iran.

The two leaders had also touched on the need for more efforts by both countries to identify and develop potential cooperation in trade and investment for the benefit of the two countries.

Meanwhile, in the 30-minute meeting with Erdogan from 6.47pm, both leaders, apart from measures to further strengthen bilateral ties, also discussed the need for the private sectors of both countries to play a more active role in exploring trade and investment opportunities in Malaysia and Turkey.

His Majesty also encouraged and invited the Turkish private sector to invest in Malaysia, particularly in the manufacturing and services sectors.

His Majesty is scheduled to grace and deliver the Royal Address at the opening ceremony of the summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here tomorrow.

The summit will among others delve into seeking new solutions for problems affecting the Islamic world and contribute towards improving the situation for Muslims and Muslim countries. - Bernama