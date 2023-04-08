Agong flags off High Altitude Rescue Simulation @ Mardi Himal Expedition

KUANTAN: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today flagged off the High Altitude Rescue Simulation @ Mardi Himal Expedition at Dataran Majlis Bandaraya Kuantan here.

In his royal address, His Majesty praised the initiative of all parties involved in making the expedition a success after undergoing intensive training.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said that through the mission held in conjunction with the Sultan of Pahang’s birthday celebration, the climbers were able to gain experience in conducting high-altitude rescue operations, which would be useful in the future.

“I hope this experience will be documented so that other climbers in the country can learn from it.

“This team can also represent the country in helping those in need of rescue aid, thus making our country proud,” said His Majesty at the ceremony which was also graced by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Also present were Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM) director-general Datuk Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin and his deputy Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad who is also the expedition head.

At the ceremony, Al-Sultan Abdullah also presented prayer mats that will be donated to the Mulling Mosque, located in Tanahu district of Gandaki Province, Nepal.

His Majesty also wished the team members a safe journey and advised them to take care of their health and safety throughout the expedition.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also advised all participants to maintain the good name and image of the country, especially Pahang.

The expedition to conquer the Mardi Himal Base Camp, Nepal, at a height of 4,500 metres, will take six days, starting on Augt 9.

The expedition was participated by 50 climbers from various agencies including the Office of the Sultan of Pahang, JBPM, Sultan Ahmad Shah Hospital, Peninsular Malaysia Forestry Department and media representatives including Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) stringer Mohd Hafiz Abbas. -Bernama