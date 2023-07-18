Agong graces Army’s Firepower training 2023

GEMAS: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today graced Malaysian Army’s Firepower Training (LTK) 2023 at Asahan Shooting Range, Syed Sirajuddin Camp, here.

Al-Sultan Abdullah was accompanied by his son, the Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

Their Majesties were welcomed on arrival by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang and Army Chief General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman.

A total of 40 units involving 2,660 officers and personnel participated in the drill, along with 106 assets and weaponry, which included the PT-91M Main Battle Tank, AV8 Gempita, Lipan Bara, Adnan, Super Lynx helicopters, as well as the AS555 Fennec helicopter.

Earlier, Mohammad in his opening speech said the firepower training was aimed at developing the Malaysian Army into a force that possesses optimal readiness, ensuring the solidity of the organisation and the ability to leverage its full range of capabilities and combat power to defend sovereignty and protect national interest.

“This endeavour aligns seamlessly with the requirements outlined in the Defence White Paper, which emphasises the progressive development of our defence capabilities in response to contemporary security demands.

“Furthermore, it effectively complements the strategic plan of the Ministry of Defence, particularly the first core, which underscores the importance of being prepared and capable of defending the nation under all circumstances,” the Army chief said.

Within that context, Mohammad said firepower training is designed to efficiently and effectively enhance the war-fighting skill of the troops and also depicts a tactical scenario involving the deployment of a combined arms division in an offensive operation as part of a joint task force set up.-Bernama