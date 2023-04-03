Agong graces Cameron HighlandS District Police HQ surau groundbreaking ceremony

CAMERON HIGHLANDS: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah graced the groundbreaking ceremony for the Cameron Highlands District Police Headquarters (IPD) surau in Brinchang.

The King was accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Al-Mutawakkil Alallah Sultan Iskandar Al-Haj,

Pahang Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Hussain, Pahang police chief, Datuk Ser Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, Cameron Highlands MP Datuk Ramli Md Nor and LBS executive director Datuk Seri Lim Hock Sing were also present at the ceremony.

The surau, which will be a new landmark in Cameron Highlands, will be built on an acre (0.404 hectares) of land and is expected to be completed by mid-2024.

With a built-up area of 6,016 sq ft (0.055 sq hectares), the surau would be able to accommodate 200 worshippers at any one time and will benefit the Cameron Highlands police personnel as well as the local community.

The facilities provided at the surau include an audio room, the imam’s room, toilets, a square water tank for ablution, a meeting room, a morgue, a dining room and a car park.

It is expected to cost almost RM5 million, which is borne by LBS Bina Group Berhad as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

Meanwhile, Razarudin said in his speech on behalf of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), expressed his appreciation for the Pahang state government’s efforts and commitment towards the construction of the surau.

“This surau not only provides comfort to team members to perform their prayers but will also serve as a centre for education and the dissemination of Islamic teachings for the development of the Ummah,“ he said. - Bernama