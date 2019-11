PUTRAJAYA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today graced the Cooperative Entrepreneur Carnival organised by the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development.

His Majestry was received by Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof and Putrajaya Corporation President Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim.

Al Sultan Abdullah, accompanied by Mohd Redzuan, also took the time to visit with the participants of the carnival.

His Majesty also presented gifts to participants of the 9to5 Run Half Marathon held here earlier. Some 10,000 runners took part in the marathon as early as 6am this morning.

The three-day carnival which began on Friday had recorded sales amounting to more than RM150,000 and attracted about 20,000 visitors from Putrajaya and the Klang Valley.

Among others, the carnival features various products and services offered by cooperatives from the micro, small, medium and large clusters.

Besides that, BizOpp (Business Opportunity) sessions held during the carnival had benefited more than 200 participants who learnt more about doing business from founders of big names such as The Manhattan Fish Market, Chatime dan Al-Ikhsan Sports. — Bernama