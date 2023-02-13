Agong graces opening of 15th Parliament’s First Meeting oF Second Session

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah graced the official opening of the First Meeting of the Second Session of the 15th Parliament here today.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was in attendance.

Their Majesties arrived at Parliament Square at 10 am and were greeted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datin Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Also present were the two Deputy Prime Ministers, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul and Senate President Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah were then ushered to the royal stage to receive the royal salute mounted by the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment.

The royal flag was then hoisted, accompanied by a 21-gun salute and the national anthem Negaraku, before Al-Sultan Abdullah inspected the guard of honour.

After the ceremony ended, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah were led to the Royal Room at the Parliament building for refreshment and then to the Dewan Rakyat to deliver the Royal Address.

According to the Parliament calendar, the Dewan Rakyat will sit from Feb 13 to March 30, while the Senate will sit from March 21 to April 6.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, is scheduled to table the 2023 Budget on Feb 24. - Bernama