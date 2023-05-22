Agong graces PEKAP Hari Raya celebration

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah graced a Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration hosted by Persatuan Kebajikan Anak-Anak Pahang (PEKAP) in the federal capital today.

On arrival at Felda Perdana Hall at 11.10 am, His Majesty who was greeted by PEKAP president Datuk Ab Rahim Abu Bakar, proceeded to mingle with the children of Pahang who were at the event.

Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who is also Member of Parliament for Bera, was among the 1500 guests present.

Ab Rahim said this is the second time Al-Sultan Abdullah has graced the function, the first was at last year’s celebration.

“As we can see, we achieved our target of 1,500 guests who are mainly children of Pahang residing in the federal capital,“ he said when met at the event.

PEKAP, which is now into its 53rd year, is an association established especially for the people of Pahang residing in Kuala Lumpur with the aim to protect their welfare and foster closer rapport among them. -Bernama