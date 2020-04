KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today granted an audience to Religious Affairs Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri via a video conference, which lasted 30 minutes at Istana Negara.

A posting on Istana Negara’s official Instagram page today stated that normally an audience with His Majesty would take place face-to-face at the palace.

However, due to the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections in the country, Al-Sultan Abdullah had consented that an audience and the weekly pre-Cabinet meeting will continue to be held via video conference throughout the MCO period.

“This reflects Al-Sultan Abdullah’s great concern for the country’s administration and people’s wellbeing,” the posting said.

Two pictures of the video conference were also attached to the posting. — Bernama