KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah launches the Royal Accreditation Parade Ceremony and Conferring of Credentials to the 2019 Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Cadet Officers at the Perdana Camp, Sungai Besi here today.

For the first time, the ceremony combined the Military Training Academy cadet officers and graduate cadet officers of the Army Academy, KD Sultan Idris 1 and the Air Force Academy.

The parade was also participated by cadet officers from the Royal Brunei Armed Forces and the Johor Military Force (Timbalan Setia of Johor).

A total 504 cadet officers were handed their credentials comprising of those who completed their Bachelor degree at the Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) and other public institutions of higher learning.

The event today saw junior under officer Mohd Zulzafri Zolkarnain crowned as Overall Best Cadet Officer.

Also present was Minister of Defence Mohamad Sabu, Malaysian Armed Forces chief Gen Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin, Malaysian Army chief Gen Datuk Seri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi, Royal Malaysian Air Force chief Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang, Royal Malaysian Navy chief Admiral Datuk Mohd Reza Mohd Sany. — Bernama