PETALING JAYA: Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, put protocol aside to help an accident victim in Putrajaya this morning.

The King was on his way to a pre-Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at Istana Melawati, when he stopped to assist the accident victim, 38-year-old Jasliza Jamil.

The driver, who only suffered minor injuries, was said to have lost control of her Perodua Alza and ended up on the road divider.

Several photos of His Majesty extending a lending hand at the scene was uploaded on the Istana Negara’s official Instagram page (@istana_negara).

Just three hours after the photos were shared, they have garnered over 6,000 likes and close to 300 comments, with many Malaysians touched by the King’s gesture and humility.

“Such a wonderful king, never came across a king like him,” one comment read, while another user commended the Agong as “one who puts the people first above everything else”.

Today’s incident came less than a week after His Majesty similarly caught the hearts of the rakyat when he queued up for Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) just like any other ordinary customer.

Pictures of him waiting for his order at the counter of a KFC outlet in Temerloh, Pahang were similarly uploaded on the Istana Negara’s Instagram account, and got Malaysians singing the praises of the King.