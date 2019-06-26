Agong helps accident victim in Putrajaya (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah put protocol aside to offer help to an accident victim in Putrajaya today morning.

The King was on his way to a pre-cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at Istana Melawati when he stopped his motorcade to check on 38-year-old Jasliza Jamil.

The driver, who suffered only minor injuries, was said to have lost control of her Perodua Alza that ended up on the road divider.

Several photos of the King talking to the victim was uploaded on the Istana Negara’s official Instagram page (@istana_negara).

Just three hours after the photos were shared, they have garnered over 6,000 likes and close to 300 comments, with many Malaysians touched by the King’s gesture and humility.

“Such a wonderful king, never came across a king like him,“ one comment read, while another user commended the Agong as “one who puts the people first above everything else”.

The King later continued on his journey.

Meanwhile, Putrajaya district police chief, ACP Rosly Hasan, said the accident took place at the Persiaran Barat Lebuh Sentosa stretch after Jasliza lost control of the car about 7.20am on her way to her office in Precinct 2 from Gombak.

“It was drizzling at the time, and she lost control of the vehicle before crashing into the divider railing,“ Rosly said, adding that the King happened to be passing by the same route.

The incident today came less than a week after His Majesty similarly won the hearts of the rakyat when he queued for Kentucky Fried Chicken meal just like any other customer.

Pictures of him waiting for his order at the counter of a KFC outlet in Temerloh, Pahang, were similarly uploaded on Instagram.