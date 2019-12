KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah hosted a luncheon for state leaders and delegates of the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here today.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan, as well as President Hassan Rouhani of Iran were in attendance.

Also present were Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ibrahim and her husband Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The four-day summit, which runs from Dec 18 to 21, aims to, among other things, discuss and find new solutions to problems facing the Muslim world as well as to improve the wellbeing of Muslims and Muslim countries in general. —Bernama