Agong joins ‘Anak-anak Malaysia Walk’ programme

SHAH ALAM: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah joined the ‘’Anak-anak Malaysia Walk 2019’’ programme which was held at Eco Ardence in Setia Alam here today.

He was greeted on arrival by ‘’Anak-anak Malaysia Walk’’ chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye and Ecoworld Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Liew Kee Sin.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad and Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari also participated in the programme by walking for about 300 m.

Earlier, Sultan Abdullah flagged off the participants of the walk, which was jointly organised by Eco World Development Group Berhad and Star Media Group Berhad.

In his speech, Lee said the programme was held to celebrate the National Day today and Malaysia Day on Sept 16.

“This programme, which attracted thousands of Malaysians from various backgrounds and races, shows that the spirit of unity is still strong among the people of Malaysia.

“Through this programme we want the people of Malaysia especially the younger generation to be together with the government to develop our beloved country,” he said. — Bernama